Ribbon cut on school’s new library and other Neighbourhood News

Celebrations have been held at a school near Boston to mark the official opening of its new library.

Staff and pupils at New Leake Primary School welcomed the Mayor of Boston Coun Judith Skinner to perform the ribbon-cutting duties.

Other guests included: Maurice Bird, a local author who has been working with pupils on their literature studies; ‘School Readers’, volunteers who listen to children read on a weekly basis; representatives from the local church, parish council, the board of governors and the PTFA.

Coun Skinner said: “It was a pleasure to visit New Leake Primary School to cut the ribbon to officially open their new library. All the pupils are very enthusiastic about reading, helped by dedicated volunteers who give up their time to hear the children read. This school has a fantastic ethos. I was made very welcome.”

As part of the event, the head boy and head girl read extracts from Matilda and Wonder respectively.

Kirstyn Brennan, assistant head teacher, said: “The opening of the dedicated school library at New Leake Primary School is such an exciting opportunity for the children, parents, staff, and community.

“The library has enabled there to be a special place for the children to read with our wonderful volunteer readers and have an organised place to keep all of our books in the school.”

She added: “The library has supported children’s continued love of reading and development of their imagination and creative writing. Story workshops will be organised for parents and young children who are not yet at the school.

“The next step for the library is to open it up in the school holidays for members of the local community to access as a village library. Residents of the village will be helping the school to run the library at these times.”

This library project was possible through funding from Awards for All and Tesco Bags of Help.

GOSBERTON

* Flower festival

Biblical Numbers was the theme for the recent flower festival at Gosberton Methodist Church.

The building had been decorated by members and friends of the church.

The festival started on Thursday morning with a short act of worship led by the Rev Frances Ballantyne.

The church then welcomed many visitors over the weekend to look at the displays.

Refreshments were served and visitors were also able to browse through the books and bric-a-brac, buy cakes and plants, and have a go on the tombola.

On Sunday, Mr M Jessop led the morning worship and the congregation enjoyed a Songs of Praise in the evening.

The festival came to a close with a service of thanksgiving and communion led by the Rev Frances Ballantyne on Wednesday evening.

Thanks are given to all who helped over the weekend and those who visited the festival.

* Ladies Circle

Members of the Ladies Circle enjoyed a meal at the Ivy’s Farm Shop on Thursday evening.

This was organised by Michelle Smith.

The next meeting will be the AGM on Thursday, June 13, followed by light refreshments.

* Newspapers

People are encouraged to continue sending newspapers to Gosberton Parish Church as they are helping with revenue.

Thanks are expressed to those who are removing staples as this is of help to those who are doing the sorting, as well as to Mike Tarran and Mal Field for the part they have played in seeing three tonnes of paper being processed.

Thanks are also given to those who tie up tabloid-shaped bundles which have been de-stapled and go straight on the stack.

The church porch is open for newspapers from 9am to 4pm each day.

For those unable to deliver, collections are made every three weeks. Enquiries to Hilary Burt on 01775 840802.

* Prize bingo

Prize bingo will be held in the Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, May 17, with eyes down at 7.30pm.

* 49 Club

The 49 club connected with the Gosberton St Peter and St Paul’s Church has lost more members resulting in spare numbers.

Anyone is welcome to join at £1 a week towards church funds and the chance of winning £30.

The winner is the person whose number matches the Bonus Ball on Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

Anyone interested in taking part should phone Janet Young on 01775 821229.

Anyone interested in running the club, is also asked to contact Janet as she has been doing it for 20 years and would like a break.

* Treasurer

Thanks have gone out to Peter Redman, who for the past few years has been the treasurer of St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

The role has now been taken by Clive Cooper.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH AND RISEGATE

* Bible study

The Woodbine Bible study group continues to meet at the home of Mary Burton.

The group is currently studying the Gospel according to Matthew, particularly the parables.

The group meets on a Monday at 2pm.

Anyone interested is welcome to join and should contact Mary on whgcs@btinternet.com or 01775 750213.

Some of the members of this group also attend the Celtic Healing Services, held in the St Margaret’s Hall, Quadring.

The meetings are on the last Wednesday of each month, with the next one being Wednesday, May 29.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Craft fair

A spring craft fair will be held in Mareham Le Fen Community Centre, in Horncastle Road, on Sunday, May 19, from 10am to 4pm.

Expect original crafts and artworks.

Refreshments will be available all day and parking is ample.

Enquiries to 07947 130336.

WYBERTON

* Women’s Institute

Wyberton Church End Women’s Institute recently met at the WI and Scout Hall, in Wyberton.

Members discussed two resolutions – ‘don’t fear the smear’ and ‘the decline in local buses’.

The group recommended that the national WI should consider a campaign to encourage more women to go for smear tests, and, also, promote the importance of bus services in isolated communities and argue that subsidies should increase rather than decrease.

A selection of home-made puddings were enjoyed after the talks.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 7.15pm.

** Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpimedia.co.uk