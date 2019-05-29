Running water and more for church and other Neighbourhood News

A joint fundraising effort between St Helen’s Church, in Stickford, and the local community has resulted in enough money being raised to install a host of resources in the building.

A much-needed water supply, a disabled toilet, and a servery are all to be added to the site.

A grant from the National Churches Trust gave fundraisers the final amount they needed to go ahead.

It will mean the church will be able to play host to more community events – currently, water has to be carried to St Helen’s for refreshments and flower arranging and, similarly, dirty dishes have to be taken back to people’s houses to be washed; the lack of a toilet, meanwhile, has proven to be particularly restrictive.

The community played a leading role in the fundraising, with £3,500 coming from events held in the village under their ‘Water in the Church’ campaign which started in 2015.

Cheryl Steele, secretary for the parochial church council, said: “We are all very excited about the building work starting as we want the church to be seen as a building for everyone in the community and to reach out and engage with others who live in our community, not just those who go to church on Sundays.

“We already host craft fairs, concerts and the village Christmas party and we hope to host more things after the work has been completed so that will be wonderful. Applying for grants is a lot of hard work but we are extremely grateful to the generosity of all those organisations who could share in our vision of what our church could be with the addition of a few simple resources.”

If you would like to help raise funds for the project, email cherylsteele@tiscali.co.uk

BOSTON

* REME

The Lincolnshire branch of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) holds a social evening at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, Boston, on Tuesday, June 4, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Attendees can expect a bar, a buffet, banter, and perhaps a quiz.

All serving and past members of REME are welcome.

Enquiries to secretary Graham Matthews on 01754 874200 or remelincs@gmail.com

GOSBERTON

* Women’s Institute

The latest meeting of Gosberton Women’s Institute saw Rosemary Sneath welcome members to the public hall as president for the first time.

She thanked retiring president Jenny Pocock and retiring treasurer Chris Clark for their hard work during the previous year and presented them with a plant.

There were a few business items to discuss before the speaker for the evening was introduced – Michael Money spoke about the work of Medical Detection Dogs, a charity which trains dogs to detect illnesses, but also help people who have already been diagnosed. He was thanked by Jill Fitzjohn.

Refreshments were served by Eileen Johnson and Pat Walters, and after the break, the resolutions going forward to the annual meeting in Bournemouth were discussed.

There are two resolutions, one asking for adequate provision for rural bus services, and another raising awareness of the importance of cervical screening.

Members voted and gave Rosemary instructions to vote on their behalf at the annual meeting in June.

The only member with a May birthday was Sonia Pacey and the lucky raffle winner was Jill.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 11, in the public hall, starting at 7.15pm, when the speaker will be Stephen Chapman talking about Modern Day Slavery in the UK.

There will be a competition for a pretty tea cup and a bring and buy stall with a red theme.

Visitors are welcome.

* Handbell choir

The handbell choir for the Gosberton area meet every Thursday at 1.30pm in Gosberton Church Hall.

Established last September, it now has 12 dedicated members.

All are welcome (you do not need to be able to read music, the group plays by numbers). Anyone interested, should call 01775 841151 or just turn up.

* House School

Children from Gosberton House School enjoyed a visit to Tuby’s funfair, in Spalding, recently.

* Summer fair

Gosberton summer fair will take place on the village playing field, in High Street, on Sunday, June 9, from 10.30am to 4pm.

It is being hosted by the Gosberton Community Action Team,

Competitions will include a batch of scones and a buttonhole to be judged by Women’s Institute members.

Other attractions include vintage tractors, face painting, a food aisle, children’s games, a bouncy castle, and vocalist.

* Public hall

Gosberton Public Hall held a highly successful prize bingo recently, raising £361.50 towards the upkeep of the venue.

The next event at the hall is a strawberry quiz on Friday, June 14, at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

It will feature a pudding break of apple crumble and other goodies with custard or ice cream. There will also be tea and coffee, soft drinks, and a raffle.

Teams of up to six will be permitted at a cost of £5 per person.

Book on 07959 06341, gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com, or via the Facebook page.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Coffee afternoon

The next coffee afternoon in the St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall is tomorrow (Thursday, May 30), from 2-4pm. All are welcome.

* Primary school

Key Stage Two children at Clough and Risegate Community Primary School took part in a rounders tournament at Boston High School recently.

