Saving lives in the aftermath of a disaster and other Neighbourhood News

The fight to save lives in the aftermath of a disaster was brought into sharp focus at the latest meeting of Boston Millennium Probus Club.

Guest speaker Dr Ken Hines detailed how emergency services react with military-like precision when catastrophe strikes.

Dr Hines spent many years during his career dealing with a range of major incidents, including bombings, fires, floods, the collapse of buildings, and riots; one incident on the rails, meanwhile, involved thousands of passengers being trapped underground.

The command structure was highlighted together with the 11 key stages involved and action taken by emergency services immediately the first alarm was raised, including procedures to prepare for mass decontamination.

Dr Hines concluded with a reminder of what he fel was a major risk facing Boston – that of flooding. He urged everyone to prepare for all possible eventualities by carrying out risk assessments and by writing a flood plan for their home.

Thanks were expressed by Probian Graham Street and Dr Hines was introduced by speaker arranger John Davies.

BOSTON

* Rotary

At its latest Monday lunchtime meeting, the Rotary Club of Boston was joined by the executive headteacher of the John Special Fielding School, Daran Bland.

The club presented the school with a cheque for £200, which was raised at a social evening, towards the school’s Rocket Fund iPad campaign.

This campaign was launched with an initial target of raising £1,035 to provide iPads for the school.

The donation from the club will mean that the school has met its stretched target of £1,750.

* Mayflower Probus

The latest meeting of the Boston Mayflower Probus Club of Boston has been held.

Vice-president Rob Goodale welcomed members and guests to the luncheon, held at The Boston and County Club.

Grace was said by Probian Ivan Kisby before members enjoyed the usual County Club lunch.

Events organiser Arnot Wilson gave a detailed update of the club’s activities.

The Ladies’ Night dinner on April 28 had been a successful evening and greatly enjoyed by everyone present, members heard.

The visit to the International Bomber Command Centre had also been thoroughly enjoyed by all who took part, it was reported.

The after-lunch speaker was Richard Austin of the Boston Heritage Forum who gave a preview of a forthcoming event; entitled An Untold Story from the Stump to the Statue, it is to be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre on September 7.

Two eminent speakers from the United States and local historian Neil Wright will be telling the story of Lincolnshire men and women who helped establish the US.

The day will also include the launch of a new book, titled Boston – the Small Town with a Big Story.

The meeting will be chaired by historian and TV presenter Johnathan Foyle.

The vote of thanks was given by Ken Horner.

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, June 13.

* Women’s Institute

President Elizabeth Marriott opened the latest meeting of Burton Corner Women’s Institute and welcomed all.

Business matters and forthcoming events were presented, including information about this year’s AGM, the Chairman’s Challenge evenings to be held at Hale Magna village hall, and walking netball at the PRSA.

Thanks were extended to those members who took part in the Big Boston Clean Up, which all agreed was hard work but very enjoyable.

The president then gave details about various monthly workshops and outings that are planned for the year ahead.

A salad supper and desert, prepared by the committee, was then served with tea and coffee.

Birthday gifts were given out.

This year’s Resolutions, ‘Don’t fear the smear’ and ‘A call against the decline in local buses’, were then presented, and a ballot took place on how to instruct the group’s representative to vote at this year’s AGM.

The competition winners were: Item of the month – Jayne Morris; Bloom of the month – Janet Panter.

The raffle was then drawn.

The next meeting will take place at the Riddlington Centre, Boston, on Monday, June 10, at 7.15am, when the speaker will be Janet Reade talking about the Evolution of the Modern Kitchen.

GOSBERTON

* History

A large audience enjoyed a film show from the Lincolnshire Film Archives when the local history society recently met in Gosberton church hall.

The show included footage of Cecil Robinson’s nursery at Quadring, a tulip parade, and the disbanding of the Home Guard.

Afterwards, all enjoyed looking at the old photographs on display while drinking tea and coffee.

The next meeting of the group is on Monday, August 5, for which members are invited to share their findings or research from any part of history up to the end of the last century.

It will take place in the church hall, starting at 7.30pm.

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist’s latest Fun and Fellowship on a Friday session was held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis.

Members enjoyed playing Triominoes and afterwards all enjoyed tea and cakes supplied by Mrs Curtis.

* Summer fair

Gosberton Community Action Team’s summer fair will be held on Sunday, June 9, from 10.30am to 4pm.

It will be held in the village playing field (PE11 4NW).

Attractions will include vintage tractors, face painting, children’s games, a bouncy castle, a vocalist, a tombola, and bric-a-brac.

There will be competitions for a batch of scones and for a buttonhole, with the Women’s Institute acting as judges.

* Women’s Institute

Gosberton Women’s Institute next meet in the Public Hall, on Tuesday, June 11, at 7.15pm.

The guest speaker will be Stephen Chapman on the subject of modern day slavery in the UK.

The competition will be for a pretty tea cup and the bring and buy stall will have a red theme.

All are welcome.

* Ladies Circle

Gosberton Ladies Circle next meet on Thursday, June 13, at 7.30pm.

This will take the form of the annual meeting and be followed by supper.

The circle will then take a break until September.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Cricket

Pupils the Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary School will be taking part in the Boston partnership Kwik Cricket event on Friday, June 7.

* Coffee afternoon

The next coffee afternoon in St Gilbert and St Hugh’s Church Hall is on Thursday, June 13, from 2-4pm.

All are welcome.

MAREHAM LE FEN

* Event

Mareham-le-Fen Community Centre presents the Banovallum Singers on Saturday, June 8pm (doors 7pm).

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 07947 130336 or on the door.

There will be a bar and the site has ample parking.