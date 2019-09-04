Senior councillors praise £2.4m restoration project at Kirton and other Neighbourhood News

Senior Boston borough councillors have praised a £2.4m restoration project at Kirton following a tour of the site.

The work at The Old Kings Head aims to transform the Elizabethan coaching inn into a community cafe, deli, and B&B.

The building, which is owned by Heritage Lincolnshire, has features dating back to 1599. It was turned into a public house in 1676, before being converted into a residential premises in 1960s.

Speaking about the project, portfolio holder for heritage and tourism Coun Alistair Arundell said: “I’m delighted to see this redundant building converted into a fantastic community facility, featuring thre state of the art heritage themed rooms.

“I was deeply impressed with hearing the quantity of volunteers who are keen to get involved with the project once open, and also feel warmed to hear of the involvement of local education facilities who have provided feedback on the consultations.”

Deputy leader of the council and councillor for Kirton Coun Nigel Welton said: “I was impressed to hear that Heritage Lincolnshire have brought such a significant building in Kirton back to life.

“Seeing their vision coming to fruition has been fantastic, and I echo the thoughts of my colleague in showing gratitude to the volunteers who have offered to get involved and the schools who have already participated.”

Council leader Coun Aaron Spencer said: “Due for completion on April 2, 2020, I was thrilled to hear that the deadline is still on track. Any restoration project is always difficult to keep on time and on budget, but it’s great to hear that this project is still within its budget, and the 10-strong working team are dedicated and working in all weathers to continue this.”

BOSTON

* Haven Singers

The Haven Singers will be providing the music for a concert at St Thomas’ Church, in London Road, Boston, on Sunday, September 8, at 3pm.

Members will be joined by four talented, young local musicians playing solos and duets on flute and clarinet.

“Come and join us for an afternoon of musical delights followed by a delicious buffet-style afternoon tea,” a spokesman for the troupe said.

Ticket are priced at £5 and available from Ashley Cooper on 01205 356644 or the shop at St Botolph’s Church.

All proceeds to St Thomas’ Church.

GOSBERTON

* Talk

Martin Johnson is giving an illustrated talk on Dragons, Dinosaurs, and the Bible in Gosberton Church Hall, on Friday, September 6, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £2, are available from the vicarage.

* Prize bingo

Prize bingo will be held at Gosberton Public Hall on Friday, September 13, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Entry is free.

There will be refreshments and a raffle.

Anyone who would like to attend can book a table via the hall’s Facebook page, on 07935 906341, or gosbertonpublichall55@btinternet.com, or can just turn up.

* Coffee morning

Gosberton Public Hall will be supporting Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday, September 27, from 10am to 12pm.

There will be tea/coffee and cake, a tombola, and stalls.

* Confirmation

Anyone interested in being confirmed is to contact the Rev Ian Walters at the vicarage on 01775 840694.

Preparations for adults and young people will begin in a few weeks.

* Festival

Gosberton Baptists had a successful flower and craft festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

This year’s theme was Ups and Downs – Hills and Valleys of the Bible.

Pam Stanley depicted ‘Mount Sinai – Where God gave Moses the Law’; Sandra Thompson presented ‘Moriah – Where Abraham was to Sacrifice Isaac’; Steve Leggett portrayed the Sermon on the Mount at the Mount of Olives; Maureen Brown illustrated the Mount of Olives as the mountain of the Ascension; Elizabeth Stott’s piece showed Jesus ascending to heaven; Janice Smith, assisted by Olivia Smith, showed where Saul and his sons were killed by the Philistines at Gilboa; and Annie Weatherly-Barton depicted Noah’s Ark coming to rest on Mount Ararat.

Other floral arrangements were given by Millie Thorold, Pat Scharf, Wendy Cardillo, and Phyllis Baxter.

Rona Perry put on a display of craft work.

Members and friends of the church looked after different stalls, games, and a raffle and served food from the kitchen.

On the Saturday afternoon, everyone enjoyed listening to the ukulele orchestra of Spalding and likewise on the Monday afternoon to Edwin Lunn who sang 60s songs to his own guitar accompaniment.

The minister, the Rev Steve Weatherly-Barton led morning worship with Rene Curtis on the organ and the minister led a Songs of Praise in the evening, with singing along to the music system.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

* Fun and Fellowship

Gosberton Baptist Fun and Fellowship was held at the home of Des and Rene Curtis, in Gosberton Risegate, on Friday when members enjoyed playing Triominos.

Refreshments were served by Mrs Curtis.

NEW BOLINGBROKE

* History group

The next meeting of the New Bolingbroke Local History Group will be held in the Town Hall on Tuesday, September 10, at 7.30pm.

The speaker will be Barrie Wilkinson, who will give a presentation about The History of Gibraltor Point.

Everyone is welcome.

Admission is priced at £1 for members and £2.50 for non-members.

Tea/coffee and biscuits also available.

SWINESHEAD

* Gardening

Swineshead Gardening Club is back at its usual venue of Swinfields, in Butlers Way, Swineshead, on Wednesday, September 11, after having had a couple of months out visiting gardens in and around Lincolnshire.

Its speakers for September are two of its members, David and Terry, who will be sharing their knowledge of the National Trust.

The club describes itself as a ‘friendly group’, of mixed gardening knowledge.

Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month, apart from December and January, from 7pm.

New members welcome. The first meeting is free.

* Prom Night

A prom night with Swineshead Silver Band is taking place at The Ivy’s Farm Shop, in Villa Lane, on Tuesday, September 10, from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £6.49 which includes a cup of tea/coffee and a dessert.

