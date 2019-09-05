Service to remember crew of crashed Lancaster near Boston

An annual service of remembrance for the crew of Lancaster bomber ED 503 that crashed near Boston will take place at the end of the month.

The event, by Sibsey Lancaster Memorial Trust, takes place in a field at Sibsey Northlands on September 29, at 2.30pm.

On January 29, 1943, a Royal Air Force Lancaster aircraft, ED503, on a training flight from Royal Air Force Waddington, with a six man crew on board, crashed into a field at Sibsey Northlands.

The body of one member of the crew was recovered and is buried in Scotland. The other crew members and the aeroplane could not be saved, despite desperate efforts, and lay where they fell.

After the war the families of the crew, with the permission of the owner of the land, built a Memorial on the exact spot of the crash. It is known as the Memorial in the Field. The Sibsey Lancaster Memorial Trust was formed with the aim of maintaining the memorial and the commemoration of the crew, in perpetuity.

Paddy Donnellan, chairman of the trust, told the Standard it had been ‘an exciting, but busy year’ for the trust: “We launched our ‘Ribbon of Remembrance’ appeal at last year’s service with the aim of raising funds to purchase a dedicated remembrance stone which will be laid in the International Bomber Command Centres’ Ribbon of Remembrance,” he said. “The response from our supporters was fantastic and through a GoFundMe campaign and a grant which has been funded by the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm Community Fund and which is managed by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, we have been able to purchase the stone.

“The trust committee and I invite everyone to join us at this year’s service at the Memorial in the Field on Sunday 29th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Routes to the Memorial will be signposted as you approach the area of Sibsey Northlands (approx. PE22 0UF) and refreshments will be available after the service at Sibsey Village Hall’.