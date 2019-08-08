Sibsey man remembered in gruelling three peak fundraiser featuring his 11-year-old son

Tribute has been paid to the memory a Sibsey man through a gruelling charity fundraiser completed by a dauntless duo – one of whom was his 11-year-old son.

The pair scaled three Welsh peaks – Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen y Fan – over the course of a day-and-a-half last weekend in honour of Greg Mustill. They were Billy, Greg’s son, and Rikky Toyer, who had been a friend of Greg.

Greg died unexpectedly in 2015 from a heart condition, aged just 33. Fourteen years earlier, he underwent a heart transplant at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, and last weekend’s climb was in aid of a fund set up in his name for families of patients at the hospital.

In all, the challenge raised £1,560 for The Greg Mustill Patient Support Fund; the target had been £250.

Rikky, 36, a member of the Royal Navy’s Commando Helicopter Force based at RNAS Yeovilton, said: “It was a great couple of days with a variety of weather conditions, Snowdon proving the most challenging with heavy rain and strong winds close to the summit. Pen y Fan was hard on legs as it’s steep from the off, and Cadair Iris was a tough climb but with amazing views.”

“What kept us going (other than Haribo) was all of the support we received over the weekend,” he added, thanking all those who backed their endeavour.

Billy said: “The challenge was hard, but good and I enjoyed doing it. I’m pleased I had Rikky to help me and even more pleased that we raised so much money in memory of my Dad and for his fund at Royal Papworth Hospital. Thank you everybody who sponsored us!”

Stacey, Greg’s widow, said: “Billy knows how important the fund is in helping other families and never shies away from a challenge to raise money for it. He is just amazing. Climbing three Welsh peaks was a huge achievement and I’m beyond proud of him.”