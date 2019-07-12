Slimmer looks to help others

A Kirton woman who has lost four stone with the help of a weight loss organisation is now hoping to inspire others to shed the pounds.

Amy Tyte has started running her own Weight Watchers sessions after enjoying success with the programme.

The 36-year-old said: “I was always the big and funny friend. The one that was silly and hid her upset away from everyone. My whole family were larger and we celebrated and consoled ourselves with food.

“Confidence was never an issue for me, but over time my weight became a health issue,” she continued. “I lost my mum five years ago to various illnesses – kidney failure, heart failure and diabetes all being related factors. It was when I went to the doctors that year and they said I had pre-diabetes and high blood pressure that it hit me hard. This. Needed. To. Stop.”

Amy became such an advocate for Weight Watchers, she was encouraged by all to become a coach. Now, having previously worked in insurance, she is running her own sessions at Wyberton Sports & Social Club, in Causeway, on Mondays, at 5.30pm.

lTo learn more, email atyte@weight-watchers.co.uk or call 07595 456731.