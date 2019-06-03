Special event to mark 200th anniversary of Boston mill

A special event is being held on Saturday to celebrate Boston’s Maud Foster Mill’s 200th anniversary.

Built in 1819 for the Reckitt Brothers by Norman and Smithson of Hull, the windmill is recognised as one of the UK’s finest and rarest. It still makes flour for bakers and shops and is privately owned by the Waterfield family.

As well as the windmill being open to visit on Saturday, there will be displays of steam engines and other machinery made in Boston by Tuxford and company.

The ladies from Dogdyke Steam Pump nearby will be offering their homemade cakes.

Admission will be £4 for adults, £3 for senior citizens, £2 for children aged five and over, £10 for a family ticket for two adults and two children – proceeds for Dogdyke drainage pumps.

Admission includes a visit to the seven-storey mill. Children under five can only visit the ground floor.

There will not be parking available on the site for this event. Please use the Cattle Market car park which is only a 450 metre walk away.

For more information about the mill go to www.maudfoster.co.uk