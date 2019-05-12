Spring into action with Boston Rugby Club

With the turn of spring bringing warmer weather and longer days, there’s no better time to get outdoors and take on something new.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign offers women a less daunting way of broadening their horizons as it encourages women to step out of their comfort zone with a fun introduction to rugby.

During ‘Warrior Camps’, women are encouraged to unleash their inner strength and determination as they embrace the challenge of trying a new sport.

A ‘Warrior Camp’ will take place on Tuesday, May 14 (7.30pm-8.30pm) at Great Fen Road, in Broadsides.

Boston Rugby Club are encouraging women to bring a friend and experience rugby in a fun and friendly environment.

The Warrior Camp offers an introduction to the basic skills of rugby through team-based activities that foster bonds between participants.

Steve Grainger, Rugby Football Union Director of Rugby Development, said: “Inner Warrior has proven to be a great success and we are excited for women to have the opportunity to get involved and try something new and exciting at our Warrior Camps based at their local rugby clubs”.

All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a positive attitude.