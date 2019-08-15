Students at Giles Academy celebrate their A-Level results

Sixth Form students at Giles Academy are celebrating after their hard work resulted in them achieving top grades needed to go on to undergraduate courses at university or into local industry.

The school’s heads of sixth form, Sam Garrard and Alex Reed, said atudents were continuing to improve their grades and results year on year something the school was extremely proud of.

Hugh Cadle of Giles Academy

The top achiever this year was Casey Barker, who achieved a Distinction* in Health and Social Care and A grade in A Level Psychology.

Casey also achieved a B grade in the Level 3 Extended Project Qualification. Casey joined us in Year 12. She was delighted with her grades and is looking forward to reading BA Hons in Children, Young People and Females undergraduate course at St John University, York.

Other top achievers include Sam Fisher and Ethan Witham. Sam achieved a Distinction grade in Business Studies, C grade in Psychology A Level and a D grade in History A Level. Ethan achieved a Distinction Merit in Health and Social Care and a Merit in Science. Both students are delighted with their achievements.

Megan Johnson achieved a Distinction in Health and Social Care, D and E grades in English and Psychology A Level respectively. Megan is now looking forward to reading Psychology at De Montford University Leicester.

Nathan Hunt of Giles Academy

Sam and Alex said: “We would like to congratulate our Performing Arts students all of whom achieved excellent grades this year, and will be furthering their studies at various stage schools and/or universities.”

They said a special mention should go to Nathan Hunt and Hugh Cadle who both achieved a double Merit grade in Computer Science. Hugh is going on to study Computer Science at Leeds Beckett University. Nathan is looking forward to undertaking an apprenticeship at Giles Academy within the Computing department.

Sam and Alex Reed were keen to congratulate all the students on contributing to this first class set of results.

“All of the students should be congratulated on these outstanding results; they are a testament to everyone’s hard work throughout the year,” they said.

“All of our students have successfully secured places either in higher or further education, apprenticeships or employment and we look forward to hearing about their future achievements.”