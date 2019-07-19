Students off on Japanese trip of a lifetime

Young ambassadors from Boston this week embarked on a marathon journey which saw them arrive in Japan.

The 12 students from the Boys’ Grammar, Girls’ High School and Giles Academy, set off in the early hours of Monday on their 24 hour journey to the town’s friendship-linked city Hakusan City.

The 2018/2019 Hakusan City Exchange will see the pupils take part in a packed two-week schedule culminating in two days in Tokyo seeing the sites and having fun at Tokyo Disney, before their flight home on July 29.

They will be travelling with their own gifts for their Japanese hosts and their families, along with an offical gift from the Mayor of Boston, Cllr Anton Dani, to the Mayor of Hakusan City, to be handed over at a formal welcome ceremony.

The adventure has been funded by a fundraising campaign, with many local businesses and traders helping out to raise three quarters of the trip’s cost.

If you are interested in being one of the students taking part in the 2020/2021 Exchange, then you can now apply.

A spokesperson for Boston Borough Council said: “Successful applicants will have the chance to experience a completely different culture and lifestyle, host a Japanese student for ten days during July, 2020, visit Japan for 12 to 14 days during July, 2021, add to their personal development through commitment to a long-term project, meet new people and make lasting friendships… the list is endless.”

If you are in School Year Group 8 or 9 in September 2019 and live, go to school or have a parent/guardian working within the Borough of Boston, please contact the Hakusan City Exchange for an information sheet and application form at bhcexchange@outlook.com

Applications close September 20.