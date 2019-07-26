Support group for Down's Syndrome families aiming high

A support group for families of children with Downs Syndrome is aiming high by taking part in Special Olympics.

The East Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Family Support Group, which also serves the Skegness area, began working with Special Olympics Lincolnshire at the beginning of the year to provide multi-sports sessions for the young members.

The popular sessions are run once a month at Holy Trinity Church in Spilsby Road . Boston, .by coach Jason Field from Multi Sports Pro.

Athletes really look forward to participating in these sessions.Charlotte Clarkson, of the group, said: "We collectively hope in the future that our young members will go onto compete locally for Boston, nationally and internationally, with the ultimate aim of competing at future Special Olympics."

Mayor of Boston Coun Anton Dani attended a multi sports session on Saturday, July 20, to join in the fun and give out certificates to all of the members and their

siblings.

The group's sibling reporter Zoe Miller said: "The East Lincolnshire Down's Syndrome’s Family Support Group took part in one of our Special Olympics events and received participation certificates.

"The Special Olympics is an event we do once a month where we do lots of activities. Some of the activities are played in teams or just play with the resources.

"The certificates were handed out by the Mayor of Boston. .

"He said that we were doing brilliantly and that we were progressing well.

"Lots of people attended and everyone (even the siblings) got a chance to collect their certificates and take a photo with the Mayor of Boston.

To find out more about East Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Family Support Group, email eastlincs.ds.group@hotmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/EastLincsDSGroup/

and www.twitter.com/EastLincs_DS Charity number 1184393.

To find out more about Special Olympics: Lincolnshire, contact Angy Morley by emailing angelamorleyathome@btinternet.com or visiting www.facebook.com/SOLincolnshire/

Charity number 800329.

