The top 13 most haunted sites in Lincolnshire to terrify you this Halloween
Turn off the lights and prepare to be spooked as we take a look at the 13 most haunted sites in Lincolnshire.
From buildings built on top of old burial grounds, to ‘demonic’ churches and pub-based poltergeists - Lincolnshire’s rich history is brimming with terrifying tales of the macabre and the tragic - which some believe led to it becoming the hotbed of ghostly activity it is today. If you are reading this on a desktop computer, hover over each image for the full description.
1. The Village Church Farm Museum, Skegness
TV's Most Haunted filmed an episode of their show here in 2015 - and it's not hard to see why they picked this location. The open-air farm museum features several buildings - but the most active is said to be the main farmhouse. Dating back to 1766, it is believed to be the oldest house in Skegness - and it seems the former occupants are refusing to leave. Ghost hunters and some visitors to the site have reported seeing the shadowy figure of a child playing in the house, as well as objects being moved or hidden. Many have also reported hearing unexplained footsteps and whispering. Most Haunted's Yvette Fielding lead an investigation into paranormal activity here for the show - during which the team claim to have recorded very clear 'electronic voice phenomena' from one of the resident spirits. The site manager also told the Standard back in 2015 that she and others have experienced otherworldly goings-on there. 'I try to switch off from it all,' she said. 'I think if I tuned into it too much, I would be runn
Many believe this remote, disused church to be one of the most haunted sites in the UK - with the spirits being anything but friendly. Sinister and ungodly practises have allegedly taken place at St Botolph's Church in Skidbrooke in recent years. A church leader told our newspaper group back in 2004 that satanists had been conducting rituals and animal sacrifices at the 13th century church. Parapsychologist David Wharmby visited the site at the time to carry out an investigation and overnight vigil. He and his team claimed to have witnessed strange cylindrical 'rods' in the skies above the church, and, more disturbingly, the spectres of 'babies among the gravestones and grass'. A nearby resident even called upon a priest to bless her house because of the strange goings-on. Others who have trespassed on the site to conduct their own paranormal investigations have reported feeling disembodied cold hands touching them, phantom footsteps, dark shadow figures and being overwhelmed by a foreboding sence of evil.
Located near Market Rasen, this old Second World War air base has not been without its tragedies over the years. An Australian airman was reportedly killed during an explosion at the site after tampering with a Lancaster bomber aircraft. Visitors to the base, including paranormal investigators, have reported sightings of a ghostly pilot in the theatre, disembodied voices, CCTV systems malfunctioning in certain areas, objects being moved - and even people reportedly being shoved by an unseen malevolent force. Photo by Richard Croft.
Legend states that the creepy spectre of a 'Grey Lady' will appear in front of you if you run round the Boston Stump three times while the bells chime for midnight. But who was she? Many people believe the Stump's Grey Lady was a woman who was widowed when her husband died shortly after she had given birth to their first child. Stricken with grief and wanting the family to be reunited she threw herself off the Stump tower with the baby. Others believe the grey lady is the ghost of Sarah Preston - who died by suicide after leaping from the Stump. The 17th century Bostonian is credited as the person who brought the Plague to Boston, which is believed to have claimed 400 lives here. She did so by inviting a sailor to her home ' the mock-tudor building in Church Lane - which is now Church Keys wine bar and restaurant ' while her husband was away. It is claimed that he gave her the Black Death, which she then passed on in the town before feeling of guilt led her to take her own life.