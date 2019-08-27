'There are people spitting, urinating, you see the human waste, bottles, bags, everywhere' - meeting to call for action on Boston town centre issues

Two Boston residents concerned about the state of the town’s streets and ongoing anti-social behaviour issues are urging as many people as possible to attend a public meeting tomorrow night.

Heather Murrell and Maxine Stones say they have had enough of the issues they say are plaguing the town and making some of its streets virtual no go areas.

“When you don’t feel safe to go in your own town, it’s sad, and I don’t feel safe to go in on my own,” said Heather. “It’s time something was done.”

The final straw for the two women was a recent television report which saw a representative of Boston Council saying issues in the town had improved and were not as bad as they used to be.

They got together and decided to hold tomorrow (Wednesday 28 August) meeting as a call to arms to the public to clean up the streets of Boston.

It takes place at The Sportsmans Bar, Rosebery Avenue, at 7pm, and Heather and Maxine are urging as many people as possible to turn up.

They are hopeful representatives of the police and Boston Borough Council, along with MP Matt Warman, will be among those attending.

Heather said they want officials to answer questions about what is being done to counter the issues, and why they are allowed to happen.

“Every day you leave your house, you see the fly-tipping, the rubbish, you see the drunks. West Street is a no-go zone,” she said.

“There are people spitting, urinating, you see the human waste, bottles, bags, cars parked in the wrong place, people speeding, cars on footpaths, everywhere you go.

“People don’t want to be here anymore. Unless something is soon done, we are going to lose all our identity as the Boston we knew. That is such a shame.

“I’ve lived here all my life. The decline I’ve seen over the last 15 years, its unbelievable. It’s just shocking.”

She said she and Maxine were not political at all, they were just two women who grew up and in and lived and worked in Boston.

“We just feel so passionately that someone’s got to do something.”