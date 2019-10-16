Three pots of ‘liquid gold’ raise £150 at Harvest festival and other Neighbourhood News

Gipsey Bridge Methodist Chapel recently held its traditional Harvest festival service, attracting a bumper crowd.

The following day, a fun auction was held where all the produce was sold off to raise much-needed funds for the building.

Martin Wright, a local professional auctioneer, wielded the gavel for the event – as he has done for many years.

Attended by 35 people, the auction raised £1,000 for the chapel, with three jam jar-size pots of Betty Exelby’s ‘liquid gold’ (homemade lemon curd) bringing in £150 on their own.

Anyone interested in attending the event next year is encouraged to make a note in their diary for it against the last Sunday and Monday in September.

Gosberton

Harvest

Gosberton St Peter and St Paul’s Church celebrated its Harvest festival on Sunday with a service at 11am conducted by the vicar, the Rev Ian Walters.

The preacher was John Reddin, of the South Holland Community Church.

This was followed by a two-course cold meats buffet in the church hall, which was also attended by members of the Quadring and Clough and Risegate churches, plus others from the Methodist church in Gosberton.

The helpers were Judy Carrott, Debbie Reynolds and Pat Walters.

A raffle was run by John Carrott.

Thanks were expressed to all who made the desserts.

Ladies Circle

Those attending Gosberton Ladies Circle meeting on Thursday were pleased to listen to Rosie from Rosie’s Bespoke Furniture.

She spoke about how she started her business and brought along some items of furniture that she had painted and re-upholstered.

She then demonstrated how to upholster a dining room chair.

Belinda Taylor thanked her for coming.

House School

Gosberton House School will be welcoming a photographer on Thursday, October 31, from 9-11.30am, to take pictures of its pupils.

Women’s Institute

Gosberton Women’s Institute recently held its October meeting at the Public Hall, with attendees welcomed by president Rosemary Sneath.

Instead of the usual business notices, members were given a printed copy of items and events of interest.

The entertainment for the evening was provided by SLAPDASH – a Spalding-based Appalachian dance show.

They were accompanied by their very own ceilidh style band and members enjoyed a variety of dances and songs. Christine Clark gave the vote of thanks.

A buffet supper was provided by members.

The harvest produce auction provided entertainment and also raised money for the institute. Christine acted as the auctioneer.

The competition for an animal made from a vegetable led to many strange-looking creatures, the group reported. The winner was a potato creation, courtesy of Pat Walters.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 7.15pm, when members will learn all about hedgehog rescue.

For more details, call the secretary, Eileen Johnson on 01775 750553.

Halloween quiz

The next event at Gosberton Public Hall is a Halloween quiz on Friday, October 25, at 7.30pm (doors 7pm).

Tickets are priced at £5, including refreshments.

Teams of up to six are allowed.

There are prizes up for grabs, including one for the team with the lowest score.

All are welcome.

To book, call 07959 06341, email gosbertonpublic hall55@btinternet.com or message the hall via Facebook.

Books and coffee

A book club/coffee morning starts at Gosberton Public Hall next month.

The first sessions will be on Monday, November 4, and Monday, November 18, running from 9.30-11.30am.

After that, it will be held on the first and third Monday of the month.

There is a yearly subscription cost of £2. Tea/coffee and biscuits is priced at 50p, while the lending library is free.

There will also be read and play area for children.

Messy church

The next Messy Church session will be held in the Gosberton church hall on Friday, October 18, doors from 3.30pm.

There will be crafts, singing, stories and a buffet tea.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free. Donations welcome.

GOSBERTON CLOUGH & RISEGATE

School

A small group of the children from Gosberton Clough and Risegate Community Primary School recently paid a visit to the Pumpkin Patch at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Benington, to deliver their entry for the business’s pumpkin competition, which took place on Saturday, October 12.

Since the weekend, several of the children in the Oak class at the school have been taking part in Bikeability training.

STICKFORD

Prize bingo

Prize Bingo will be held at Stickford Community Centre on Mondays, October 21 and 28.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play starts at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come to this friendly village bingo.

Refreshments will be available during the break.

History

Stickford Local History Group will hold its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, October 17).

It will take place in Stickford Community Centre at 7.30pm.

The speaker this month is Mike Myers, who will be giving an illustrated talk about the history of Myers Bakery, in Horncastle.

Admission is priced at £1 for members, £2.50 otherwise, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to come to the talk.