Town stepped back in time for weekend

The Spitfire flypast on Sunday was one of many highlights of Boston’s annual 40s weekend

The well-attended events also included vintage vehicles, tea dances, outdoor cinema, refreshments and much much more.

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. L-R Gina Spillane and Ann West of Boston EMN-190624-113931005

Kristina Willloughby, Boston Borough Council’s events manager, said: “The weather was kind all weekend, the crowds gathered and the community came together to enjoy an amazing day. Children were able to ride on the vintage fair and many enjoyed making the vintage art and crafts. We are so grateful to Boston Big Local for continuing to fund it and thank you to the local shops who got dressed up as well.”

Fran Taylor, event organiser, said: “The event is growing year on year and we are constantly looking for new ideas and additions. It is great to see so many people out enjoying themselves. We are looking forward to the 2020 event already”.

l If you are interested in getting involved in the 40s event weekend for 2020 please contact events@boston.gov.uk

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. L-R Annabel Smith 12 and Paris Jobson 11 of Boston EMN-190624-114033005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. L-R Nick Stockdale of Tilly's Garden Party Hire, Philippa Parnell, Marilyn White, Charlotte Parnell 9, Emily Parnell 11 of Swineshead. EMN-190624-113920005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. Pat and Ray Darby of Woodhall Spa. EMN-190624-114012005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. L-R Robert Ely, Julia Ely, Christine Chapman and Andrew Smalley. EMN-190624-114044005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. Matt and Angie Gregory of Boston EMN-190624-114002005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. Boston Ukulelle Group performing. EMN-190624-113941005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. John and Margaret Smith of Old Leake, with their 1949 Standard Vanguard. EMN-190624-113909005

Back to the 1940s event at Boston. Wendy and Phil Walker of Ruskington, looking at stationary engines. EMN-190624-113951005