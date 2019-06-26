Town stepped back in time for weekend

The Spitfire flypast on Sunday was one of many highlights of Boston’s annual 40s weekend
The well-attended events also included vintage vehicles, tea dances, outdoor cinema, refreshments and much much more.
Kristina Willloughby, Boston Borough Council’s events manager, said: “The weather was kind all weekend, the crowds gathered and the community came together to enjoy an amazing day. Children were able to ride on the vintage fair and many enjoyed making the vintage art and crafts. We are so grateful to Boston Big Local for continuing to fund it and thank you to the local shops who got dressed up as well.”
Fran Taylor, event organiser, said: “The event is growing year on year and we are constantly looking for new ideas and additions. It is great to see so many people out enjoying themselves. We are looking forward to the 2020 event already”.
