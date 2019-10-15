Tribute paid to former Standard team member

Tribute has been paid to a Sibsey man and former member of the Standard team following his death from a rare type of cancer.

John Laurence joined the Standard in the late 1970s, taking a role in its sales team.

John, in January of last year, during one of the cruises he enjoyed in his retirement.

Born in Nottingham, he had previously worked at Oldrids department store after coming to the area in 1970.

His career at The Standard would go on to span more than three decades, and he will be best remembered as the paper’s motors representative.

At the end of last month, a ‘celebration of life’ service was held in tribute to John at a packed St Margaret’s Church, Sibsey.

John died on May 27, aged 73, from Merkel cell carcinoma – a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

He was diagnosed with the disease in April after experiencing a variety of health complaints over many months. In May, he was told his condition was terminal and given up to six months to live – in the end, he had less than three weeks.

However, John – in the spirit of how he had lived his life – kept active to the end, passing away while on holiday in Scotland with his wife of 41 years, Sheila.

Speaking at the service, Sheila, 67, said: “John had lived his life to the full. There was more he wanted to do, but he was taken in his sleep and was comfortable and pain-free.

“His last months had been filled with new experiences and so many friends. He will be remembered with a smile on his face and a quip on his lips.”

Following the service, John’s ashes were interred at the plot of his and Sheila’s son Matt, who died in 1997, aged 18.

“It was John’s choice that they should be reunited,” Sheila explained to The Standard this week.

And in summing up John’s character, she said: “I think he would light up a room.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation in John’s memory, is asked to give to Cancer Research UK.

Following her experience of the disease through John, Sheila is hoping awareness can be raised about Merkel cell carcinoma.

Cancer Research UK describes it as a ‘very rare’ type of skin cancer, saying just over 1,500 people were diagnosed with it in England between 1999 and 2008.

It usually appears as lumps on the skin, often bluish red in colour, but unlike the most common types of skin cancer, it develops rapidly over weeks or months, the charity says. It can spread to other parts of the body such as the lymph nodes, lungs, liver or bones, it adds.

Ahead of his diagnosis, John found himself experiencing a variety of health issues, Sheila says, including tiredness, a persistent cough and pain.