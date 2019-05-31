Tribute paid to ‘kind and generous’ Boston shop owner following his death

Tribute has been paid to a Boston convenience shop owner following his death.

Nasser Tayabali, of Boston, passed away on Tuesday last week after a long illness. He had turned 55 the week before.

Mr Tayabali had run Ali’s Foodstore, in Freiston Road, since April 1986.

He had lived in Boston since 1972 and attended St Botolph’s Primary and Kitwood Boys schools.

Following his death, his family have today (Friday, May 31) issued a statement honouring his memory.

It begins: “It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Nasser Tayabali, beloved son, husband, father and brother. Nasser, also known as ‘Ali’ who ran Ali’s Foodstore for the last 30 years was well respected and loved by all.”

The family go on to pay tribute to Mr Tayabali’s commitment to his shop, his customers, and his family, saying ‘his kind and generous way touched many’.

“He touched every person with his smile – each person in this community, each person in his home, and each customer he greeted,” they said.

They also spoke of the strength of character he showed during his illness.

They said: “Over the last few years he became increasingly unwell – but if you asked him, you would never know – because he was able to manage his health problems with a level of grace.

“This reflected his positivity with the challenges life had handed him.

“He’s taught us not to take life too seriously. He taught us that challenges come and go, but that should not take the smile off your face.”

Mr Tayabali’s funeral was held last Thursday, May 23, in Peterborough, with 450 people in attendance.

Closing their tribute, the family said: “Nasser, you will always be remembered. Your smile will always be in our hearts. We will miss you dearly.”