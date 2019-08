Police involved in the search for a missing teenager from Wainfleet have reported she has now been found in London.

Diem Quynh Tran (16). who is also known as Quynh, had been missing from the Wainfleet area since July 24, when she was last seen at Skegness Train Station.

The police moved their search to London in the past few days and it is excellent news she has been found.