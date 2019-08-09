UPDATE: Missing teenager from Wainfleet seen in London

Police involved in the search for a missing teenager from Wainfleet now believe she may be in London.

Diem Quynh Tran (16). who is also known as Quynh, has been missing from the Wainfleet area since July 24 and was last seen at Skegness Train Station.

She was believed to have boarded a train heading towards Nottingham but police now say she may be in the London area She was spotted at the Kings Cross train station in London on July 24 shortly after 1030am.

It is possible she now has a different hair colour.

If you have seen Quynh or can help with her whereabouts, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.