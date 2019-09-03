UPDATE: Police treating Boston High Street blaze as arson

Police have today confirmed they are treating a fire at a boarded up house in Boston as arson.

Officers say they were called at 4pm to High Street, Boston, and assisted Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue with road closures while the blaze was extinguished.

“This incident is being treated as arson," a police spokesperson said.

The blaze caused major disruption this evening, with the road being closed off in both directions.

One witness reported a loud bang bang before the top window of the building blew out.

Firefighters were called as flames were seen coming out of the building near the petrol station at just before 4pm.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said were called at 15.58pm to a fire in a two-storey derelict property.

"We currently have three crews in attendance - two from Boston and one from Kirton - with a further crew from Leverton on the way."

Witness Marvin Nuro said he heard a loud bang before seeing flames.

Mr Nuro, who lives near the scene, said: "There was a massive bang at start. The top front window blew out.

"The road has been blocked of from top to bottom. There's Three.fire engine and about seven police cars are at the scene."

Mr Nuro said the property had been empty for a long time and fenced off to stop squatters.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.