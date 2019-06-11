UPDATED: Heavy rains bring chaos to region as Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is hit by flooding

Heavy rains have been causing chaos in Boston and the rest of the county this morning.

Around 60ml or rain has fallen overnight, with more heavy showers due.

The scene at Pilgrim Hospital this morning

Boston's Pilgrim Hospital is among the properties affected, with firefighters called out in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Boston and Grantham were attending, with Grantham crew tweeting: Assisting Boston with removing flood water from Pilgrim Hospital boiler house and protecting critical infrastructure."

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said today: "We were called out to Boston Pilgrim Hospital at 2.53am to flooding in various locations including near the pathology lab, pump house and subway.

"Crews from Boston, Grantham and Donington have attended overnight, with further flooding found in the boiler house. As well as pumps on appliances, crews have been using the High Volume Pump which has been pumping out water since around 6am.

Pumping out the boiler room at Pilgrim Hospital

"A crew from Donington is still at the Hospital operating the High Volume Pump and we anticipate fire and rescue will be there for most of today."

The incident hasn't had an impact on hospital services, according to the United Lincolnshire Health Trust.

A trust spokeswoman said "At the moment, fire and rescue are on site pumping out the water in the boiler room. Heating and hot water are fine and no patient services are affected."

Across the county, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has reported numerous call outs, and says it is likely it will only be able to attend emergencies where flood water is actually inside properties.

Pumping machinery at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

A tweet from the service said: "Please be aware we're currently experiencing a high number of calls due to the heavy rain.

"The crews are very busy and are unlikely to be able to attend flooding-related incidents except where there is water inside a property.

"Please only call if you require immediate assistance."

A fire service spokeswoman said this morning their crews were very busy attending call-outs, and she would have more information later.

A Yellow Flood Warning from the Met Office remains in place.