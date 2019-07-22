Wainfleet St Mary fete boosts flood fund

Community came together once more at Wainfleet St Mary summer fete to boost the flood fund - but this time have fun, too.

The event took place on Sunday at the Community Hall and Field.

Wainfleet summer fete. L-R Audrey Murgatroyd and Ann Proctor selling teas and cakes. ANL-190722-145348001

Special guest was television celebrity Paul Bohill of Can’t Pay. We’ll tTake It Away.

Children enjoyed a games area and bouncy castle and there for the family there was entertainment, classic cars, car boot, face painting, fancy dress Mark mason Judo display, fancy dress competition and refreshments.

A raffle also had 60 prizes and 50 per cent of proceeds were donated to the Wainfleet Flood Fund to help victims.

Wainfleet summer fete. L-R Carol Norton with her treasure map, Alison Baxter and Danny Eldin 18 of Wainfleet. ANL-190722-145415001

Wainfleet summer fete. Horncastle Banovallum Brass band performing. ANL-190722-145237001

Wainfleet summer fete. Andrew Eldin of Wainfleet with his 1962 300E Thames van. ANL-190722-145337001