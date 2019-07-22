Wainfleet St Mary fete boosts flood fund

Community came together once more at Wainfleet St Mary summer fete to boost the flood fund - but this time have fun, too.
The event took place on Sunday at the Community Hall and Field.
Special guest was television celebrity Paul Bohill of Can’t Pay. We’ll tTake It Away.
Children enjoyed a games area and bouncy castle and there for the family there was entertainment, classic cars, car boot, face painting, fancy dress Mark mason Judo display, fancy dress competition and refreshments.
A raffle also had 60 prizes and 50 per cent of proceeds were donated to the Wainfleet Flood Fund to help victims.