What is Lincolnshire’s sexiest town? A new online ‘sex map’ reveals all

What is the sexiest town in Lincolnshire? A new online ‘sex map’ may have the answer.

The interactive tool has been produced by the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, Lovehoney.

Spending on sexual pleasure in Lincolnshire is well above the national average.

It allows users to search for a town or city for a ranking out of 725 locations in the UK, plus a breakdown of residents’ preferences (which also carry rankings – Boston, for instance, is 94th for roleplay).

According to the sex map, Spalding is the sexiest town in Lincolnshire.

The town’s residents spend more on their sexual pleasure than anywhere else in the county, Lovehoney says.

It is ranked 26th in the UK overall; Dagenham, in Greater London, claims the number one spot.

Rankings for other towns in Lincolnshire include: Sleaford (38th), Lincoln (43rd), Louth (129th), Gainsborough (134th), Boston (172nd), Grantham (256th), Grimsby (258th), Skegness (364th), Scunthorpe (434th) and Cleethorpes (578th).

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in Lincolnshire is well above the national average and you can find figures for all the leading towns in the county including Boston in the interactive map.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney, the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, is booming with sales of more than £100 million annually.

The Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.

Owners Richard Longhurst and Neal Slateford met the Queen and Prince Philip at an official reception at Buckingham Palace.

The full UK Sex Map can be found here.