Woman fined for theft of children's shoes

A 23 YEAR old Boston woman has been fined after she admitted stealing two pairs of children's shoes from a town centre store.

Rebeica-Florentina Dibu of Fydell Street admitted theft when she appeared before District Judge Peter Veits sitting at the town's magistrates court.

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said she was arrested on August 22 at 3.30pm, when police found her in possession of two pairs of shoes worth £17.99 in her bag in Wide Bargate and she admitted stealing them from Shoe Zone.

She said Ms Dibu told police she was sorry and that the shoes had been put into her bag by a man she was with, but admitted she kept them, knowing they had been stolen and that they were intended for her daughters.

Judge Veits was told she had no previous convictions but had been cautioned by police for shoplifting in August last year.

Philippa Chatterton, mitigating, said Dibu was a single parent who had been out of work for a period of time and had just started a new job but had to work a week in hand before she was paid.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and charges.