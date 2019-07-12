Young news hounds give town’s MP a grilling

He’s used to fielding probing questions, but Boston MP Matt Warman found himself on the receiving end of a real grilling recently from a group of very young reporters.

The budding journalists at Hawthorn Tree Primary School have recently started their own newspaper, called The Hawthorn Herald, which features school news and problem and puzzle pages.

For their third edition the news team asked Mr Warman to come and be interviewed.

Pupils devised their own questions such as who do you want to be Teresa May’s successor, why did you become an MP, and if you were a superhero what would your powers be and why?

The news team are now planning to interview newly appointed Boston Mayor Cllr Anton Dani.

They all thoroughly enjoyed their chat with Mr Warman.

Journalist Sophie said: “It made me feel very important and privileged,”

Connor said: “I was very excited. It was an honour to do it.”; and Bailey said it was “an incredible experience which I thoroughly enjoyed.”