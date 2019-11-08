Younger generation honour those who gave so much

The mayor lays a wreath

A number of schools from around the district gathered along with members of the Royal British Legion, Boston Salvation Army, and many passers by at the Memorial Gardens for the service to commemorate the opening of the Boston Garden of Remembrance by the Mayor of Boston, Cllr Anton Dani.

The service gave the youngsters the opportunity to remember all those from Boston and the surrounding villages who have served and continue to serve in Her Majesty's Armed Forces particularly those who have died in service to our country in conflicts around the world.

The Remembrance Sunday Service and Parade takes place this Sunday at the War Memorial, Wide Bargate.

The memorial service

The service is due to start at around 10.45am followed by the Silence at 11am, with a church service in St Botolphs Church at approx 11.30am.

There will then be a march past through to Strait Bargate.

The memorial service