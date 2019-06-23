Permanent repairs begin on breach in river bank at Wainfleet

Permanent repairs to the river bank at Wainfleet have begun after it breached causing flooding.

Over the weekend, the EA released a photograph of engineers on site along the River Steeping, which burst its banks just over a week ago when more than two months rain fell in three days.

EA officers in Wainfleet signing people up to flood warnings.

Extreme rainfall flooded 137 properties in the area and more than 500 homes were evacuated.

A statement on Facebook reads: "Our crews are continuing their work at #Wainfleet, focusing on repair and recovery including at the temporary repair to the breach and monitoring the rest of the river bank "

Residents were reassured Wainfleet had the capacity to cope with further rainfall expected at the beginning of the week.

The Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday.

However, Lincolnshire Police said: "We are aware of the weather forecast for the County in the next week and will keep an eye on concerns and make any necessary announcements or warnings.

"Internal Drainage Boards for the area of Wainfleet are satisfied that there is drainage capacity to cope with the forecast rainfall."

Surveys were carried out door to door by Police, Fire and Red Cross focused on assessing the medium and long term needs of the residents.

The EA was also in Wainfleet over the weekend signing residents and businesses up to flood warnings. T

The Coronation Hall remains open from 8am to 8pm each day, where representatives of the agencies helping residents are offering advice and support.