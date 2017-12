Peter Kay cancels UK tour - how to get your refund

Peter Kay’s first live stand-up tour in eight years has been cancelled because of “unforeseen family circumstances”, the comedian said in a statement.

A statement was released by the comedian on Twitter today, which cited “unforeseen family circumstances” as the reason for cancelling all upcoming work projects.

His statement continued: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. “Once again, I’m very sorry.”

A further message said: “Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.”

FULL LIST OF ARENA TOUR DATES:

Saturday 21 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Sunday 22 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Monday 23 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Friday 27 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Saturday 28 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Tuesday 1 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Wednesday 2 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Saturday 5 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Sunday 6 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Monday 7 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Monday 14 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Tuesday 15 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 18 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Saturday 19 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sunday 20 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 23 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Thursday 24 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 25 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 4 June: Manchester Arena

Tuesday 5 June: Manchester Arena

Wednesday 6 June: Manchester Arena

Saturday 9 June: Manchester Arena

Sunday 10 June: Manchester Arena

Wednesday 13 June: Manchester Arena

Thursday 14 June: Manchester Arena

Friday 15 June: Manchester Arena

Tuesday 19 June: Manchester Arena

Wednesday 20 June: Manchester Arena

Saturday 23 June: Manchester Arena

Sunday 24 June: Manchester Arena

Monday 25 June: Manchester Arena

Thursday 28 June: Manchester Arena

Friday 29 June: Manchester Arena

Saturday 30 June: Manchester Arena

Thursday 13 September: London The O2

Friday 14 September: London The O2

Saturday 15 September: London The O2

Thursday 20 September: London The O2

Friday 21 September: London The O2

Saturday 22 September: London The O2

Thursday 27 September: London The O2

Friday 28 September: London The O2

Saturday 29 September: London The O2

Tuesday 2 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 3 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 6 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 7 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 8 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 11 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 12 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 13 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 13 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 14 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Tuesday 15 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Friday 18 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Saturday 19 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Sunday 20 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 23 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 24 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 25 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Monday 28 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 29 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 1 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 2 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Sunday 3 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Wednesday 6 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 7 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Friday 8 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 11 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 12 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 15 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Saturday 16 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Wednesday 27 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thursday 28 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 1 March: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 4 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 5 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Friday 8 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 9 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Wednesday 13 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thursday 14 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Friday 15 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Monday 18 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Tuesday 19 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Friday 22 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday 23 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Wednesday 27 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 28 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Friday 29 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Saturday 4 May: Manchester Arena

Sunday 5 May: Manchester Arena

Monday 6 May: Manchester Arena

Thursday 9 May: Manchester Arena

Friday 10 May: Manchester Arena

Friday 11 May: Manchester Arena

Thursday 16 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 17 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 18 May: Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 24 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Saturday 25 May: Birmingham Genting Arena

Friday 31 May: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Thursday 6 June: London The O2

Friday 7 June: London The O2

Saturday 8 June: London The O2

Thursday 13 June: London The O2

Friday 14 June: London The O2

Saturday 15 June: London The O2

Friday 21 June: London The O2

Saturday 22 June: London The O2