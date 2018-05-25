Physical Fran awarded for her efforts

A borough council officer who works to encourage play and physical activity across the town has been given a new award from a group which awards grants for community projects from a £1 million lottery pot.

The Boston Borough Council’s play and physical activity officer Fran Taylor was surprised with the Boston Big Local Partner of the Year Award at the group’s ‘third birthday party’ recently.

It is the first such award to be handed out.

Fran, a guest speaker at the event, was nominated for having ‘delivered above and beyond the expectations of all’.

Fran said she was ‘delighted’ to have received the award, adding: “This was a really good surprise, I was honoured to be thought of to be worthy of the award.

“I might be the cog that brings everything together but there are others who help me achieve what I want to do for our community.”

Boston Big Local was awarded the role of distributing grants for community projects from the one million pound pot awarded to Boston through the Big Lottery in 2012.

In the following years it came up with a 10-year project and has now completed the third year of those plans.

The group is a partnership led by residents who decide how the £1m Big Local funding should be invested, based on local concerns and priorities.

The birthday party saw a number of presentations highlighting key projects Boston Big Local has funded over the past year, including FloatFit at Boston Leisure Centre, the work of the Boston Hanse Group, the annual beach event and investments in new play equipment, and promotion of environmental responsibility and street scene improvements.