Pilgrim Hospital colleagues honoured

Staff and supporters at hospitals across Lincolnshire, including Boston’s Pilgrim, have been honoured at a special awards evening.

The colleagues and volunteers received the plaudits at the latest annual United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) staff awards, held recently at the EPIC Centre, in Lincoln.

Winner Nigel Brasier (left), presented by Richard Dowse from sponsors Veolia.

Pilgrim Hospital featured in five of the 12 awards categories, either for having a winner or a highly commended nominee to its name.

Each winner and person being highly commended was presented with a trophy or certificate by a member of the ULHT board, a patient representative, or sponsor.

ULHT chief executive Jan Sobieraj spoke of the value of the event.

He said: “These awards are an opportunity to recognise the genuine commitment of our excellent staff.

Highly commended Shannon Rogers presented by ULHT Director of HR Martin Rayson.

“It’s been a tough year for the trust and we’ve faced huge challenges, but our excellent staff are the reason we’ve managed to continue to provide good quality care to our patients and make improvements.

“I believe that there is a real can-do attitude in the organisation and those staff shortlisted and awarded this year are great examples of that approach.”

This year’s event saw a record number of nominations, with 792 received in total.

A raffle held on the evening also raised £790 to help pay for next year’s event as the awards are funded entirely by sponsorship and charitable funds.

Highly commended Jo Hall (left), presented by Dr Sharon Black from the University of Lincoln.

Trust chairman Elaine Baylis said: “I’ve seen lots of examples of great practice across our hospitals and observed how many of our staff go above and beyond every day in the best interests of our patients.

“The winners of this year’s awards reflect a real depth of talent within our organisation, and our staff should be very proud.”

* Pilgrim honours:

l The Stroke unit (Team of the Year – Clinical, winner).

Highly commended Edwell Munyonga, with ULHT Chair Elaine Baylis.

l Nigel Brasier, administration volunteer (Volunteer of the Year, winner).

l Edwell Munyonga, team lead occupational therapist (Chair’s Compassion and Respect Award, highly commended).

l Shannon Rogers, A&E sister (Outstanding Leader, highly commended).

l Jo Hall, A&E reception supervisor (Extra Mile - Non Clinical, highly commended).

There were also awards for the trust-wide: David Knight, senior chaplain and bereavement service manager, (Outstanding Leader, winner); and Occupational Health Team (chief executive’s award, winner); June Dales (Volunteer of the Year); Claire Flavell, strategic lead at the Lincolnshire Talent Academy (Research, Innovation and Education); IT department (Team of the Year – Non Clinical); and Kathryn Mayer and Kellymarie Foster, sepsis practitioners (Extra Mile – Clinical).