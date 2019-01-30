Pirate ship and octopus on £127,000 wishlist for revamp of Boston park play areas

A pirate ship, an octopus see-saw and a play house are just some of the things on a £127,000 wishlist before Boston councillors next week.

The Boston Town Area Committee will be looking at where it can spend some of its cash in the coming months to transform some of the town’s play areas.

Councillors will also hear about £40,000 of improvements already made including outdoor gym equipment and trim trails at Burgess Pit and St John’s Park.

“Members were pleased with the progress of improvements already carried out on BTAC open spaces and felt these had made a significant contribution to improving the quality of those spaces provided in the town and that the plans discussed for further development will encourage greater more positive use of public open spaces,” says the report.

The report before the committee on Wednesday says the total potential costs would come to £127,727 – reducing to £108,727 if funding from Boston Big Local was confirmed. However, officers also note the committee currently has unallocated reserves of about £70,000, which must also be shared across other potential areas for spending.

Other works which have not been priced include extending wildlife and orchard planting schemes and creating a “young person zone” in Central Park.

Last January, the council’s cabinet approved the committee’s plans to spend around £100,000 on improvements over the following two years.

Members will be asked to prioritise the wishlist and refer back to its open spaces sub-group for further investigation. Spends over £10,000 will again go before the authority’s cabinet at a future meeting.

Wishlist for town’s play areas

l Woodville Road:

Climbing Net, Steel Cableway, Nest Swing, Octopus See-saw, Junior Pirate Ship Unit

(provisional grant of £19,000 from Boston Big Local). Total: £54,000.

l St Johns:

High Slide, Musical Play Panels, Cableway, Goal Posts. Total: £19,000.

l Burgess Pit:

Climbing Net, Steel Cableway, Larger Basketball Hoop, Nets. Total: £40,000.

l Sheltons Field:

Higher Slide, Play House, Crazy Scrambler Springer. Total: £13,000.

l Central Park:

Alterations to the gate to the play area to accommodate wheelchairs and double buggies. Total: £300

l Broadfield Lane:

Contractors installing play equipment under S106 developer contribution of £60,000.

l Garfit’s Lane:

Multi Use Games Area Tender being prepared. Total: S106 developer contribution of £73,000