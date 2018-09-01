Pizza Hut in Boston announces closure

A popular restaurant chain is to close its Boston branch later this year. Pizza Hut has confirmed that the restaurant, on West Street, will close in November.

Staff have been informed of the decision and may be relocated. The West Street restaurant, near Wickes, is large enough to accommodate groups of up to 80. A Pizza Hut Restaurants spokesperson told the Standard: “We continually evaluate the location of our restaurants to ensure they are in the best possible areas to meet consumer demand and have decided to close our restaurant in Boston in November this year. We still have a strong presence in the area with a very popular and refurbished Hut in Skegness where our customers can continue to enjoy their favourite pizzas. Our team members have been informed and are currently in discussions about relocation to other restaurants in the local area.”