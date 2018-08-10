Planned new Costa in Boston asks to extend opening hours

A Costa Coffee drive-thru has applied to extend its opening hours, just months after it was given permission to be built with restrictions on those very times.

Boston Borough Council approved in April the drive-thru, along with the KFC, but said it could only open between 6am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

The KFC was told it could open 7am-2am Monday-Saturday and 11am-midnight Sundays and Bank Holidays.

However, now Costa has gone back to the authority in a bid to extend its times by an hour either way from 5am until 11pm.

A document before the council submitted by Dovetail Architects states: “By extending the opening time by an hour, the amenities of the neighbouring occupiers will not be affected as it will spread out the amount of people using the morning hours.

“This extended morning hours will highly benefit people working in Boston using the A16, the main road running to and from Peterborough.

It adds: “A large proportion of people will pass the Costa driving to Boston town centre from the villages for jobs or going from Boston to the city of Peterborough in the opposite direction.

“The local residents travelling to work will be highly benefited by the extended morning hours.”

The coffee shop will be based on the new Quadrant development which also includes 500 new homes and a new stadium for Boston United.

A supermarket and hotel are also planned as part of the project, which received outline planning permission back in 2015.

Work is well underway on the housing development, and earlier this month foundation work began on the stadium.

The scheme has received financial backing from the government, which provided £3.5 million for a road through the development.