Planning Committee chairman’s new homes approved

Councillors have approved outline proposals from the chairman of the Boston Borough Council Planning Committee for nine new homes in Sutterton.

Councillor David Brown, Conservative member for Wyberton, submitted the application on agricultural paddock land to the back of Northorpe House, on Wigtoft Road.

The number of homes in the application has been reduced to nine from an initial 14, which was approved by the committee in December 2017.

Access would be via a road yet to be constructed for the neighbouring Yew Lodge development which was granted planning permission in February 2017.

Councillor Brown, along with committee vice-chairman Councillor Sue Ransome and council leader Michael Cooper, declared an interest in the application and left the room while the debate was held.

Speaking in the debate, Councillor Stephen Woodliffe, Conservative member for Boston West, said: “I do not have any problems with it. The reduction in the number of homes is acceptable to me.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s perfectly satisfactory.”

UKIP Councillor James Edwards, representing Kirton and Frampton, said: “I think going from 14 to nine is good. To have fewer houses will make it a better site as they’ll be more spread out.”

However, Mayor of Boston Councillor Brian Rush said that he would “never, ever” support the application, citing concerns over traffic.

He was the only member of the committee to vote against the proposal.

Sutterton Parish Council and four local residents objected to development, highlighting road safety, privacy and flooding concerns.

In a statement, Wendy Depear, clerk to the parish council, said: “The proposed development would have an adverse impact on the local environment, the immediate countryside and the privacy of adjacent residents.

“Local amenities are already stretched.”

Reserved matters with more details about the proposed development will have to be approved at a later date.

No financial or affordable housing contributions are required as the development has fewer than 10 homes.

