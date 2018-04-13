Plans for 74 new homes in Swineshead approved

Plans for a new 74 home development in a village near Boston have been approved.

Boston Borough Council approved the proposals for a site on Station Road, Swineshead.

Permission was also sought for associated garaging, roads and sewers.

Developer Ashwood Homes will contribute 14 affordable homes on the site as part of the plans.

The council’s planning officer recommended approval of the application despite objections.

Swineshead Parish Council said that the site is a designated conservation area and a flood risk.

But Boston Borough Council said that the plans would help to contribute to the council’s five-year housing supply and that the land was sustainable for development.

A mixture of houses have been proposed by Ashwood, including 11 two bedroom, 55 three bedroom and eight four bedroom homes.

Public open space will also be provided at the site under the plans.

The applicant said that the plans are high quality and will provide a sustainable development for the village.

In a design and access statement, they said: “The proposed scheme has responded positively to the proposals for this area of Swineshead.

“This has been achieved by following the above principles. The end result is an attractive scheme providing a secure environment for future residents.”

Calvin Robinson , Local Democracy Reporting Service