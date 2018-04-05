Plans to turn Kirton hardware store into shop and takeaway approved

Councillors have unanimously approved controversial plans to turn a former Kirton hardware store into a shop and takeaway, despite a petition signed by 50 villagers.

Boston Borough Council’s Planning Committee granted Halil Erol’s change of use application for the old Fossitt and Thorne shop on Station Road in the village at a meeting on Tuesday, April 3.

A first floor bedsit will be created and used by the manager of the takeaway.

Councillors also approved a separate two bed flat accessed from Station Road.

A petition signed by 50 villagers was submitted to the council, with the objectors concerned about an increase in noise, loss of privacy, and rise in littering.

Many also questioned whether Kirton needed another takeaway.

Hils Davis, who was one of the objectors, said: “The village does not need yet another food establishment. There is another already planned for The Old King’s Head which is rumoured to be an artisan café.

“We need a shop similar to the hardware shop that was there before.

“With another four businesses in the village selling food of varying types, more food shops are the last thing we need. It will take trade from other new businesses who are trying to get established and it will result in more closures as the trade is being spread too thinly.”

Retrospective permission was also granted to remove and repair the chimneys on the buildings.

The applicant’s contractor removed the roof tiles and chimneys at the turn of the year as he considered the chimneys were structurally unsafe and a danger to pedestrians.

As the building is within a conservation area, planning permission was required to carry out the works.

However, after discussions with Boston Borough Council, the chimneys and pots will be reinstated as they appeared prior to their removal.

Leader of Boston Borough Council Michael Cooper, who sits on the committee, said: “It’s evolution. Things move on, time moves on. If the tiles are done and chimneys put up, then I have no problem with the development.”

Councillor Stephen Woodliffe, Conservative member for Boston West, added: “I’m fully in favour of this as long as the chimneys are reinstated. This is not only a conservation area but a shopping area. It’s going to reinvigorate the area.”

Stefan Pidluznyj , Local Democracy Reporting Service