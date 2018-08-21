Poignant mobile tribute to those who fell in the Great War to be seen on streets of Boston

A Boston refuse truck has been decorated with a poignant design to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The new 18-tonne refuse truck will be a piece of mobile artwork helping the town to remember those who fell in The Great War as the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day approaches.

Gary put the finishing touches to the vinyl artwork

It has come about as a result of an idea from Councillor Sue Ransome, chairman of Boston Town Area Committee (BRAC), and the Boston and District Royal British Legion.

Cllr Ransome said the image would help keep the debt everyone owed those lost in the conflict in the public eye.

The new truck was purchased last month to help gain easier access to the narrower roads in the borough that the other refuse trucks struggle to get down.

The idea for mobile artwork began back in 2015 six trucks were vinyl wrapped on both sides with 12 giant-sized works of art as part of a joint initiative project between the council and Transported Arts.

Pictured between the Centenary Methodist Church artwork and the new Commemorating the centenary of the end of the Great War 1914-1918 artwork are from left, Shane and Peter Taylor, poppy appeal collectors; Cllr Vivienne Edge, member of BTAC; Matt Fisher, operations manager; Christian Allen, head of operations; Cllr David Brown, portfolio holder for waste services; Cllr Michael Cooper, Leader of the Council; Don Ransome, President of the Royal British Legion; Cllr Sue Ransome, Boston Honorary Poppy Appeal organiser and Chairman of BTAC; Jan and Tony Goodwin, County Chairman of the Royal British Legion and Des and Pat Portas, members of the Royal British Legion.

This new lorry's artwork came after Cllr Ransome and the British Legion responded to a request from Boston Borough Council for ideas to commemorate the end of World War I this November.

They came up with several suggestions and the truck mural was one of them.

Cllr Ransome took the proposal to BTAC who agreed to fund the project.

Working together with the communications team at the council the mural was created and was then commissioned to be printed and installed by local printing firm, The Boston Sign Company.

Cllr Ransome, who is also Boston Honorary Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "I am grateful to the council for taking this tribute on board and keeping the debt we owe these men in the public eye."

Portfolio holder of waste services, Cllr David Brown said: "What a splendid idea, this shows great respect to the brave young men that gave their lives for our freedom and the women who also fulfilled their commitment to the role."

The new truck also has the registration number of the old mayoral car, H4 BBC.