Police appeal for help tracing men and women in relation to theft from Boston store

Officers are appealing for help to identify the people in the picture following the theft from the Iceland store on Wide Bargate, Boston.

Police want to talk to the men and women in the CCTV images in relation to a theft from Boston's Iceland

The incident happened on February 27.

Police say a group of men and women entered the store, before reportedly placing items in bags and leaving the store without paying.

They are asking anyone who can help to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 364 of 27/02, emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 364 of 27/02 in the subject line, calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

