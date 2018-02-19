Police investigating arson after van set alight

Police are investigating an arson in Boston after a van was set alight this morning (Monday).

A crew from Kirton was called to the vehicle fire Sir Isaac Newton Drive at about 4.55am.

They said there was severe damage by fire to rear section of one van which was extinguished using a hose reel.

Police have confirmed that fire services requested their assistance at about 5.32 am.

They said the incident was being investigated as arson and enquiries were continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 101 non-emergency number with incident number 27 of February 19.