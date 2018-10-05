Police release image of man they want to talk to after Boston assault victim left with serious eye injury

Police have issued an appeal for this man in relation to an assault which left another man with a serious eye injury.

Lincolnshire Police say they are looking for help identifying the man in the picture as they believe he can help with an enquiry into the assault.

The victim of the attack was seen in argument with another man, and was then punched and suffered a serious eye injury.

Police say the incident happened on 22 September, at Boston Market Place.

They say in their appeal that a white man aged between 25-30, with short dark hair, clean shaven, and wearing a long sleeved red jumper, light blue denim jeans and white trainers, was reported to be involved in the argument with the victim.

Following the argument, the victim was punched and received a serious eye injury.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the pictured man or assist with the investigation in any way to call 101, quoting Incident 56 of 22 September; emailforce.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk; or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.