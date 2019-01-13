Police searching for man missing from his home

Police have issued an appeal for a man who is missing from his Boston home.

Officers say they are looking for 48-year-old Kelley Hill who is missing from his home address.

Kelley was last seen in Norwich at 5pm on 10 January. It is believed he could still be in that area.

Kelley is 6ft tall, has greying cropped hair, is clean shaven and is of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a cream jacket and navy trousers and he often frequents quiet places such as parks or riverbanks.

If you have seen Kelley or have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting incident 96 of 11 January.