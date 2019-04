Police have appealed for help in tracing a missing teenager from Boston.

Officers want to locate 15-year-old Amelia Toynbee.

Amelia has been missing since the early hours of 17 April, last seen at her home address in Wyberton, Boston.

She is described as being around 4ft 12 in height.

If you have seen her, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 64 of 17/04.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 64 of 17/04 in the subject line.