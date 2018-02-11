‘A reason for a medical school’

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman has used the NHS’ winter crisis as another reason to call for a medical school in Lincolnshire.

Speaking during a debate on the crisis on Monday, Mr Warman said: “Not only are this Government increasing the funding available to the NHS; crucially, they are also training more doctors, with 1,500 more medical school places.”

He asked the minister of state for the Department of Health and Social Care Stephen Barclay to agree the investment was a ‘crucial factor that will address areas such as Lincolnshire, which are under-doctored’ and also that this was ‘another reason to put a medical school in Lincolnshire?’

Mr Barclay supported Mr Warman and said he was ‘absolutely right’.

“There has been a 25% increase in the number of places,” he said.

“That is part of ensuring that we have more doctors, nurses and paramedics, which this Government have put in, to address the increasing demand that the NHS faces,” he added..