Bomber crew remembered

A special service of remembrance was held to commemorate the crash of a British bomber in the Second World War.

The service was held on Monday (January 29) at Sibsey village hall by the Rev Michelle Houldershaw assisted by Rev Canon John Moore.

Lancaster ED503 crashed at Sibsey Northlands on Januray 29, 1943.

The aircraft was on a training operation, and all six of the crew lost their lives.

The rescue services at the time only recovered the body of one man from the scene of the crash.

A memorial granite cross now marks the spot where the aircraft crashed, and where the remaining crew still lie.