Boston Borough Council: Apology after bins not emptied

Boston Borough Council has apologised to residents who have not had their bins emptied for several weeks due to the heavy snow earlier this month.

The council does some collections on behalf of East Lindsey District Council in the south of the district, and admits that the service “fell short of expectations” in these areas.

All missed bins will be emptied by the end of week and the council has said that it will assess what happened to make sure the delays are not repeated.

The problems were caused when the Beast from the East saw heavy snowfall across Lincolnshire on the week beginning February 26.

Bin collections were suspended due to dangerous conditions which saw some of the main roads in the county become impassable, including the A52 from Boston to Skegness.

A Boston Borough Council spokesperson said: “We do some collections on behalf of East Lindsey District Council in the south of their area. These collections were missed because of the dangerous road conditions following the snowfall – you may recall that the road between Boston and Skegness was blocked, with lorries and cars stuck in snowdrifts.

“A fully loaded bin lorry weights 26 tons and can be a hazard on untreated snow-packed residential roads when manoeuvring at the best of times is difficult.

“All the missed bins will be emptied by the end of this week. We had an extra vehicle and crew out in the East Lindsey area yesterday and we will take additional waste that has accumulated if left in bags at the side of the bins.

“Boston Borough Council faced an acute resource problem when attempting to catch up with all missed refuse collections caused as a result of the wintry weather and dangerous road conditions.

“However, the service in the areas of East Lindsey which are serviced by Boston Borough Council fell short of expectations and the council apologises to all residents who have had to wait for their refuse collections.

“The issues are now being examined to ensure such as situation does not occur again.”