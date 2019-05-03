Boston Borough Council full results: Very low turnout as Tories hold council

The Conservatives held onto Boston Borough Council with a very low turn out in the district.

The Tories took 16 seats on the night, while the independents took 11.

The make-up of the authority is now: Conservatives – 16, Independents – 11, Labour – 2

The average turnout at the borough elections was 27.34%, but a number of wards were under 25%.

Coastal had the highest turnout with 33.9%, and Skirbeck the lowest, with 22.4%.

Coastal – Two seats, turnout 33.9%

Independent – Peter Bedford – 441

Independent – Judy Welbourn – 317

Conservative – Sue Bell – 231

Conservative – Katie Chalmers – 234

Labour – Tracii Edwards – 150

UKIP – Felicity Ransome – 265

Fenside – Two seats, turnout 22.4%

Labour – Alan Bell – 242

Conservative – Anton Dani – 223

Independent – Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright – 215

Labour – Joseph Pearson – 206

Liberal Democrat – Jason Stevenson -86

Blue Revolution – Richard Thornalley – 107

Fishtoft – Three seats, turnout 26.3%

Conservative – Jonathan Noble – 625

Conservative – Judith Skinner – 795

Conservative – Paul Skinner – 708

Labour – Jane Hancock – 306

Independent – Ossy Snell – 622

Five Villages – Two seats, turnout 29.1%

Conservative – Michael Cooper – 456

Conservative – Aaron Spencer – 470

Veterans and People’s Party – Joseph Reid – 210

Labour – Ewa Thorley – 220

Kirton and Frampton – Three seats, turnout 25.2%

Conservative – Shaun Blackman – 571

Conservative – Nigel Welton – 511

Independent – Peter Watson – 873

Labour – Mick Gall – 216

Labour – Patrick Glennon – 226

Old Leake and Wrangle – Two seats, turnout 33.3%

Conservative – Tom Ashton – 505

Conservative – Frank Pickett – 428

Labour – Christopher Dorrington -112

Barrie Pierpoint – Independent – 400

Skirbeck – Three seats, turnout 22.3%

Conservative – Alistair Arundell – 307

Independent – Anne Dorrian – 412

Independent – Colin Woodcock – 512

Conservative – Matt Barnes – 254

Conservative – Sarah Fitzgerald – 253

Labour – Jackie Barton -265

Labour – Paul Gleeson – 276

Labour – Paul Kenny – 271

Blue Revolution – Christopher Moore – 186

St Thomas Ward – One seat, turnout 31.3%

Independent – Alison Austin – 404

Independent – Darron Abbott – 117

Labour – Maglione Mauro – 40

Staniland – Two seats, turnout 26.2%

Conservative – Deborah Evans – 282

Independent – Brian Rush – 295

Labour – Ben Cook – 179

Labour – Pam Kenny – 221

Conservative – Martin Howard – 216

Station – One seat, turnout 22.8%

Labour – Paul Goodale – 110

Blue Revolution – Mike Gilbert – 72

UKIP – Sue Ransome – 67

Conservative – Gerry Roffey – 48

Swineshead and Holland Fen – Two seats, turnout 25.5%

Conservative – George Cornah – 577

Conservative – Chelcei Sharman – 581

Labour – Jan Finch – 197

Trinity – Two seats, turnout 27.8%

Conservative – Martin Griggs – 418

Conservative – Yvonne Stevens – 431

Labour – Andrew Finch – 265

Labour – William Lawrence – 253

Independent – Andrea Keal – 218

West – One seat, turnout 33.5%

Independent – Stephen Woodliffe – 252

Labour – Andy Cook – 68

Conservative – Paula Cooper – 198

Blue Revolution – Gavin Lee -51

Witham – Two seats, turnout 25.1%

UKIP – Viven Edge – 244

Conservative – Anna Szwedzinska – 288

Labour – Wendy Gleeson – 197

Labour – Andy Izard -187

Conservative – Alastair Hamilton – 216

Independent – Neill Hastie – 176

Wyberton – Two seats, turnout 28.9%

Independent – Tracey Abbott -340

Independent – Richard Austin – 582

Conservative – David Brown – 336

Labour – Malcolm Limbert – 115

UKIP – Don Ransome – 295