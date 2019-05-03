Boston Borough Council full results: Very low turnout as Tories hold council

The Conservatives held onto Boston Borough Council with a very low turn out in the district.
The Tories took 16 seats on the night, while the independents took 11.
The make-up of the authority is now: Conservatives – 16, Independents – 11, Labour – 2
The average turnout at the borough elections was 27.34%, but a number of wards were under 25%.
Coastal had the highest turnout with 33.9%, and Skirbeck the lowest, with 22.4%.
Coastal – Two seats, turnout 33.9%
Independent – Peter Bedford – 441
Independent – Judy Welbourn – 317
Conservative – Sue Bell – 231
Conservative – Katie Chalmers – 234
Labour – Tracii Edwards – 150
UKIP – Felicity Ransome – 265
Fenside – Two seats, turnout 22.4%
Labour – Alan Bell – 242
Conservative – Anton Dani – 223
Independent – Tiggs Keywood-Wainwright – 215
Labour – Joseph Pearson – 206
Liberal Democrat – Jason Stevenson -86
Blue Revolution – Richard Thornalley – 107
Fishtoft – Three seats, turnout 26.3%
Conservative – Jonathan Noble – 625
Conservative – Judith Skinner – 795
Conservative – Paul Skinner – 708
Labour – Jane Hancock – 306
Independent – Ossy Snell – 622
Five Villages – Two seats, turnout 29.1%
Conservative – Michael Cooper – 456
Conservative – Aaron Spencer – 470
Veterans and People’s Party – Joseph Reid – 210
Labour – Ewa Thorley – 220
Kirton and Frampton – Three seats, turnout 25.2%
Conservative – Shaun Blackman – 571
Conservative – Nigel Welton – 511
Independent – Peter Watson – 873
Labour – Mick Gall – 216
Labour – Patrick Glennon – 226
Old Leake and Wrangle – Two seats, turnout 33.3%
Conservative – Tom Ashton – 505
Conservative – Frank Pickett – 428
Labour – Christopher Dorrington -112
Barrie Pierpoint – Independent – 400
Skirbeck – Three seats, turnout 22.3%
Conservative – Alistair Arundell – 307
Independent – Anne Dorrian – 412
Independent – Colin Woodcock – 512
Conservative – Matt Barnes – 254
Conservative – Sarah Fitzgerald – 253
Labour – Jackie Barton -265
Labour – Paul Gleeson – 276
Labour – Paul Kenny – 271
Blue Revolution – Christopher Moore – 186
St Thomas Ward – One seat, turnout 31.3%
Independent – Alison Austin – 404
Independent – Darron Abbott – 117
Labour – Maglione Mauro – 40
Staniland – Two seats, turnout 26.2%
Conservative – Deborah Evans – 282
Independent – Brian Rush – 295
Labour – Ben Cook – 179
Labour – Pam Kenny – 221
Conservative – Martin Howard – 216
Station – One seat, turnout 22.8%
Labour – Paul Goodale – 110
Blue Revolution – Mike Gilbert – 72
UKIP – Sue Ransome – 67
Conservative – Gerry Roffey – 48
Swineshead and Holland Fen – Two seats, turnout 25.5%
Conservative – George Cornah – 577
Conservative – Chelcei Sharman – 581
Labour – Jan Finch – 197
Trinity – Two seats, turnout 27.8%
Conservative – Martin Griggs – 418
Conservative – Yvonne Stevens – 431
Labour – Andrew Finch – 265
Labour – William Lawrence – 253
Independent – Andrea Keal – 218
West – One seat, turnout 33.5%
Independent – Stephen Woodliffe – 252
Labour – Andy Cook – 68
Conservative – Paula Cooper – 198
Blue Revolution – Gavin Lee -51
Witham – Two seats, turnout 25.1%
UKIP – Viven Edge – 244
Conservative – Anna Szwedzinska – 288
Labour – Wendy Gleeson – 197
Labour – Andy Izard -187
Conservative – Alastair Hamilton – 216
Independent – Neill Hastie – 176
Wyberton – Two seats, turnout 28.9%
Independent – Tracey Abbott -340
Independent – Richard Austin – 582
Conservative – David Brown – 336
Labour – Malcolm Limbert – 115
UKIP – Don Ransome – 295