Boston residents advised to seek ‘alternative parking’ while roadworks take place to avoid delays

Residents in a Boston street are being advised to seek ‘alternative parking’ to their homes if they need to use their vehicles during the day while roadworks take place.

Highway resurfacing work is due to begin on a section of Woodville Road on Monday, March 11, and is expected to last five days.

In a letter to residents, a spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council explains for health and safety reasons the road will be closed for the duration of the works.

They note traffic management operatives will be available to advise residents about progress and access and that the works will be carried out in phases to maintain a level of access with local diversion routes in place.

They add, though: “If you require the use of your vehicle during the above days I would advise that alternative parking is sought between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm, to avoid any potential delays.

“Full access will be available each evening from 5pm onwards but please be aware that raised ironwork may be present.”

The spokesman apologises for any inconvenience that the works may case, adding that resident’s co-operation and tolerance ‘will be appreciated’.

The work is taking place as part of a £183,000 scheme to rejuvenate seven roads in Boston, as reported here.