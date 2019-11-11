Brexit Party in u-turn on fighting Boston and Skegness seat - just a week after candidate launched campaign

Jonathan in Boston

Mr Bullock, who represents Boston and Skegness as an MEP, was unveiled in Strait Bargate last Monday.

But on Monday this week, party leader Nigel Farage decided it would not fight the more than 300 seats which are held by Conservatives, including Boston and Skegness.

The news comes just a few days after Matt Warman, who until the dissolution of Parliament last week was MP for Boston and Skegness, launched his campaign for re-election.