Brexit Party in u-turn on fighting Boston and Skegness seat - just a week after candidate launched campaign
A week after launching Jonathan Bullock as candidate in the General Election for Boston and Skegness, the Brexit Party has now withdrawn him from fighting the seat in the upcoming General Election.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:42 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:44 pm
Mr Bullock, who represents Boston and Skegness as an MEP, was unveiled in Strait Bargate last Monday.
But on Monday this week, party leader Nigel Farage decided it would not fight the more than 300 seats which are held by Conservatives, including Boston and Skegness.
The news comes just a few days after Matt Warman, who until the dissolution of Parliament last week was MP for Boston and Skegness, launched his campaign for re-election.
Mr Warman was re-elected in the 2017 General Election with a majority of 16,572, with Labour in second place.