Brexit tops poll for East Midlands in European Elections

Brexit have topped the poll in the European Elections for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands
The results are:
Brexit - 453.321
LD - 203.989
LAB - 164, 682
GRN - 124.630
UKIP - 58.198
CHANGE UK - 41.117
INDEPENDENT NETWORK - 7,641
Brexit candidate for the Lincolnshire and the East Midlands Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who lives near Skegness, spoke to the Standard from the regional count at Kettering. She told us; “This is a monumental moment in British politics.
“Our results give us three MEPs which is a great result for the Brexit Party.
“It’s a brand new Party and we started from absolutely nothing, but the disillusionment with all the big parties has helped us give a voice for what people, including those where I live in Lincolnshire, called for in the first place - a combination of democracy and delivering Brexit.
”We now have to get the Government to wake up, so we can leave Europe on October 31.”
Five seats were allocated and MEPs for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands are:
Brexit - Annunziata Rees-Mogg
BREXIT - Jonathon Bullock
LD - William Newton-Dunn
LAB - Rory Palmer
BREXIT - Matthew Patten
More than half the votes have now been announced.
The count for East Lindsey got underway at Tedder Hall in Louth this evening.
The overall turnout in East Lindsey for the European Elections was 35.17% (38,276 verified votes).
This compares with 31.28% for the local elections.
The result of the count in East Lindsey is:
Change UK – The Independent Group - 938
Conservative and Unionist Party - 4520
Green Party - 2509
Independent Network - 323
Labour Party - 2372
Liberal Democrats - 4208
The Brexit Party - 20454
UK Independence Party (UKIP) UKIP Make Brexit Happen 2543
Simon Louis Rood - Independent 155